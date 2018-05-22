Making 'hissstory': 1,000 fewer Burmese pythons in Everglades

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - There are now 1,000 fewer Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades, according to the South Florida Water Management District's Python Elimination Program.

The milestone was made over the weekend when Brian Hargrove captured the 1,000th snake. Hargrove has been the program's most prolific hunter, eliminating more than 110 Burmese pythons.

On Tuesday, the district held celebratory check-in at the Homestead field station. The snake measured 11 feet, 2 inches and weighed 32 pounds.

The python elimination program began in 2017 as a way to protect native species from being killed off by the invasive snake. Experts say the constrictors not only kill native prey, but rob native predators of their primary food sources.

