Man accused of killing girl, 2 women surrenders

HAINES CITY, Fla. - The suspect in the fatal shootings of a 6-year-old Florida girl, her mother and aunt has surrendered after a statewide manhunt.

Haines City Police said 38-year-old Ernst Cherizard turned himself in Sunday. He is accused of killing Elizabelle Frenel, her 23-year-old mother, Eli Normil, and 48-year-old aunt Nicole Guillume.

Police say he fled after shooting the three at an apartment complex Friday night and had been the subject search that tracked him 200 miles away near Fort Lauderdale.

Police say Cherizard had been in a relationship with Normil.

Early Saturday, someone posted to Cherizard's Facebook account and apologized to his children. "Daddy is so sorry with all my heart cuz I can't believe this happened," the post read in part.

Haines City police Chief Jim Elensky called Cherizard a monster and said Elizabelle was shot multiple times.

"Because of Cherizard's cowardly actions -- and they are nothing short of cowardly -- a family now has to bury three members, including a young child who had her whole life in front of her," Elensky told WPLG-TV.

