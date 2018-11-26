Daytona Beach chief: Man shot officer with AK-47

Daytona Beach police say Raymond Burns shot an officer with an AK-47 rifle on Sunday night.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A police officer was shot in the arm Sunday night responding to a call about an armed man standing beside a downtown intersection, according to Daytona Beach police.

Investigators said Raymond Roberts, 40, was walking around with the rifle, and when police confronted him, he fired at the officers.

"The officer was about a block away when he responded with two other officers, and they confronted the suspect and immediately when the officers got out of the car, he opened fire on the officers." Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri told WKMG-TV. "Two of my officers returned fire on the suspect and did not hit him," Capri said. "Unfortunately one of my officers was hit in the arm. Thank God, he's going to be OK."

Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Lyda Longa told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that "a couple of citizens ran over to the officer and applied pressure to his arm until he could get to the hospital."

The officer, whose name has not been released, is expected to make a full recovery.

Following the shooting, Roberts fled on foot but was caught by officers near Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Street.

Roberts, who police said was carrying an AK-47 rifle, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm against a police officer, as well as three counts of attempted murder against law enforcement.

"He is a convicted felon. A street maggot that's out here committing crime and shooting randomly, especially at police officers," Capri said. "Thank God, no citizens were hit."

Investigators said Roberts has pulled a gun on officers before and has a violent past.

