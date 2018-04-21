Florida

Man hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Orlando

Deputies OK, Orange County Sheriff's Office says

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer
Orange County Sheriff's Office

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man was taken to a hospital after a deputy-involved shooting Friday evening in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies were reportedly OK following the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

More Florida Headlines

The condition of the man who was hospitalized was not released.

The shooting comes a day after two Gilchrist County sheriff's deputies were shot and killed inside a Trenton restaurant. 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.