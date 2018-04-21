Man hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man was taken to a hospital after a deputy-involved shooting Friday evening in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were reportedly OK following the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The condition of the man who was hospitalized was not released.
The shooting comes a day after two Gilchrist County sheriff's deputies were shot and killed inside a Trenton restaurant.
