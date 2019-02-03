Man hurt in possible shark attack off coast of Key Biscayne

A 50-year-old man was injured Saturday morning after a possible shark attack off the coast of Key Biscayne, authorities said.

The victim was in a boat when the attack occurred around 10 a.m.

Paramedics said they picked up the victim at No Name Harbor and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

His injuries were described as traumatic. The man’s name has not been released.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission along with other agencies are investigating the incident.



