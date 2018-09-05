Florida man in composite sketch never existed, Largo police say

LARGO, Fla. - A man who a woman claimed knocked her out and took her 2-year-old son never existed, Florida authorities said Wednesday.

Police said Charisee Stinson, 21 made up "Antwon," and his description and subsequent sketch sent out with the Amber Alert for Jordan Belliveau was part of a planned cover-up by Stinson, who is accused of killing her son.

Stinson charged with first-degree murder Tuesday night, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced.

Largo police said Stinson admitted to investigators that she made up the story about the man who took Jordan and even self-inflicted her injuries.

"One question we had last night was... we had released a composite and information on an 'Antwon' -- we do not believe there was an Antwon, there is no Antwon related to this case, " Lt. Randall Chaney said.

RELATED: Police: Mother of 'missing' 2-year-old left son to die in woods

Authorities said information provided by someone else, not Stinson, led them to search a wooded area where they had not previously looked for the child. They found him in the woods dead.

"We don't believe there was a white Camry. It was all fabricated by Stinson to help cover her alibi for what she had actually done," Chaney said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.