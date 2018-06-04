Man suspected in child homicide shot, captured in Alachua County

BRONSON, Fla. - A 28-year-old man wanted in a child homicide investigation in Georgia was shot early Monday morning during a SWAT standoff in Alachua County, according to deputies.

Investigators said Carlton James Mathis was armed and trying to flee in a vehicle from the Bronson Villas & Villages in Bronson when he was shot by an Alachua County Sheriff's Office SWAT team member.

He was taken into custody and is being treated at an area hospital, deputies said.

Deputies and detectives from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, Levy County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement were involved in the overnight search for Mathis, who is wanted in connection with a child homicide investigation from Hall County, Georgia.

According to Georgia news reports, Mathis was also wanted on an outstanding parole warrant in connection with an April gas station burglary in North Hall.

The investigations into both the child’s case and SWAT shooting are ongoing, and investigators said they will provide updates when available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.