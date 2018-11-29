Man suspected in Texas killing captured in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An Arizona man wanted for a homicide in Texas is also accused of beating an 86-year-old man and kidnapping two women during a home invasion in New Mexico.

Police say 38-year-old Jason Gibson is facing numerous charges in southern New Mexico, including kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gibson was arrested Tuesday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Las Cruces police accuse Gibson of forcing his way into a home in a gated mobile home park and then beating the homeowner. He's also accused of kidnapping the man's adult daughter and a friend when they arrived at the home to pick up the man for a Thanksgiving meal.

Armed with a handgun, the suspect ordered the daughter to drive him to El Paso, where he was accused of shooting a family of three during another home invasion on Thanksgiving Day.

According to police, body camera footage captured Gibson as he drove his car toward a VCSO deputy and HHPD officer as he fled.

