Police: Man who shot woman at Walmart dies at hospital

OCALA, Fla. - A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a north Florida Walmart has died at a hospital two days after shooting himself, authorities said.

Ocala police said 54-year-old man David Johnson died Monday evening.

Officials said Johnson shot 30-year-old Carli Cronin in an apparent domestic dispute Saturday in the garden section of an Ocala Walmart. Authorities said Cronin, who was shot multiple times, screamed for help, and employees called 911 and attempted to intervene.

Police said Johnson then left the store on a bike after the shooting. Authorities said a SWAT team surrounded a home a few miles away and evacuated neighbors before Johnson was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

