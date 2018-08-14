Margaritaville-themed retirement community comes to Florida

It’s always 5 o’clock when you're retired!

Jimmy Buffett is bringing Margaritaville-themed retirement communities to one Daytona Beach community, Run Wonder reports.

The tropical themed Latitude Margaritaville communities will feature resort-style pools, live performances, and bars for around-the-clock beverages.

"Inspired by the legendary music and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, your new home in paradise features exciting recreation, FINtastic dining and live entertainment." the website says.

The interior will be tropical themed, so it always feels like you're on vacation!

Homes start in the low $200,000’s and range from 1,500-2,500 sq ft, Run Wonder said.

