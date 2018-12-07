US Marine from Florida killed in crash off coast of Japan

Capt. Jahmar F. Resilard died when his F/A-18 Hornet collided with another military aircraft off the coast of Japan.

MIAMI - Military officials say a 28-year-old man from Miramar, Florida, died in a crash of two U.S. warplanes that collided off Japan's coast.

The U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement released Friday that Capt. Jahmar F. Resilard died in the Thursday crash. Another crew member was found and is in fair condition. Five other Marines remain missing.

Resilard was an F/A-18 pilot with the Marine All Weather Attack Squadron 242 and was stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi, Japan.

The Marines said Resilard was flying his Hornet as part of a nighttime training mission with a KC-130J when the two planes suffered a mishap about 200 miles off the coast of Japan at 2 a.m. local time Thursday.

Lt. Col. James Compton called Resilard an "effective and dedicated leader who cared for his Marines and fellow pilots with passion." His decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

The crash remains under investigation.

