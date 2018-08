TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A 39-year-old Middleburg man is rolling in the dough after winning $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Steven Lofton claimed his prize in the Florida 20X scratch-off game at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee as one lump sum, so he took home $770,000 after taxes.

The retailer, Shop & Hop, will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

