Middleburg man wins $4 million lottery jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Middleburg man won't have to worry about paying bills any longer. Michael Bryce, 66, claimed the $4 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing made on Oct. 6.

Bryce chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,581,598,67. He bought the quick pick ticket from the Publix supermarket at 2640 Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg. The retailer will get a bonus commission of $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

There's no word yet on exactly how Bryce will spend his winnings.

The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held Oct. 31 with an estimated jackpot of $5.5 million.

