Missing 6-year-old autistic boy found dead in lake near his Heathrow home

HEATHROW, Fla. - The body of a missing 6-year-old autistic boy has been found in a lake near his home in Heathrow, Florida. Humza Mohammad Syed was found in Lake Sawyer Sunday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. A missing child alert had been issued for the boy late Saturday night.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma told WKMG in Orlando that the boy was at home with his two older brothers, who are 24 and 16, who were babysitting. The younger brother went to bed and the older brother said Syed must have slipped out of the home through the garage while he was in the bathroom.

The brothers started searching but couldn't find Humza, so police were called and a missing child alert was issued, according to our sister station WKMG.

Citizens joined in a massive search with police, family and search dogs. Helicopters and boats were also used in an all-night effort to find the missing boy.

Syed's body was found Sunday morning in the lake near his home.

No charges have been filed in the case. The sheriff said it appears there are no signs that there has been any violation of criminal law.

