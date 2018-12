STUART, Fla. - A Florida missing child alert has been issued for Alan Phillips and Riddick Alexander. The children were last seen in the area of Glen Crest Way in Stuart.

The children may be in the company of Gitta Viteri-Andrade. They may be traveling on a 2-17, green Dodge journey with Florida tag number HFWM53.

If seen do not approach, call 911.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.