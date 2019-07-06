Missing child alert issued for Newberry boy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Jaxson Prows, last seen in the 2200 block of SW 170th Street in Newberry, wearing a red and blue tank top with white stripes.

The child may be in the company of Erin Hontz, who was last seen wearing a blue and white blouse with a blue ruffle collar and a mossy oak camouflage hat.

They may be traveling in a 2004, beige Toyota Sienna, Florida tag number BZAX67. The vehicle's back driver's side window has been busted and repaired with duct tape.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the

Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or 911.

