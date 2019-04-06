Missing child alert: Search on for missing Marion County teen

REDDICK, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Emily Berry, last seen headed northbound in the 1500 block of Highway 441 in Reddick, wearing a gray "Mossy Oak" sweatshirt with white jeans and light pink shoes.

She's described as 15 years old, white, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say she's about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the FDLE or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111, or just call 911.

