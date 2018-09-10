Missing children remembered by loved ones at state Capitol

This year's ceremony was the 20th annual Florida Missing Children’s Day. (Photo: Leon County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In 2017, the state issued 51 missing child alerts and 10 other more serious Amber Alerts.

The alerts brought 14 children home.

A ceremony at the state Capitol on Monday brought together parents and loved ones of children who never came home.

Zachery was 8 years old when last seen sleeping in his bed. Now, 18 years to the day since his disappearance, his grandmother honored him with a single yellow rose.

“It’s terrible, and each year it gets worse,” Carol Bernhardt said of her grandson. “And then tomorrow is the day he went missing.”

Mark Degner and Brian Hayes walked away from a Jacksonville middle school in 2005 and were never seen again.

Mark’s aunt, Pamela Cantrell, described the event as “emotional, because you get to see all of the other families that are going through all the stuff we are. It’s kind of a hard situation to be in.”

Morgan Martin, who was a pregnant 17-year-old, left her home one night to go tell the baby’s father it was a girl. She never returned.

The father was charged four years later.

“We haven’t located Morgan yet, so, you know, there is always hope,” said her mother Leah.

Her message to other parents: "You just keep an eye on them.”

Nationally, there are just 23 teams that are trained specifically to search and rescue children.

Florida has seven of them.

The ceremony Monday also honored police, citizens and K-9s who made a difference in keeping children safe.

Then, there were words from the winner of a fifth-grade essay.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve talked to kids who don’t even know their parents' phone number. Some say they have it logged into their phone, but if you don’t have your phone, you don’t really have anything to go on,” said Denim Rhames, a student at West Gadsden Middle School.

This year’s ceremony marked the 20th annual Florida Missing Children’s Day.

It is set for the Monday closest to Sept. 11, the day Jimmy Ryce was kidnapped and murdered in 1995.

