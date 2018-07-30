Mother finds 13-year-old daughter having sex with man outside home, police say

According to the arrest report, Juan Centeno told police he met the girl on Instagram.

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Margate man has been arrested after a mother found him having sex with her 13-year-old daughter in a car parked outside her Sunrise home, authorities said.

Juan Centeno, 19, faces charges of lewd or lascivious battery on a minor.

According to the arrest report, the woman noticed that her daughter had left the house around 2 a.m. Friday. When the woman went outside to investigate, she found a parked car rocking back and forth, the arrest report said. The woman told Sunrise police officers that Centeno and her daughter were having sex in the backseat.

The girl told police that she and Centeno had sex when officers arrived at the scene, the report said.

After he was brought into custody, Centeno told detectives that he met the girl through Instagram. Centeno claimed the girl told him she was 14 years old and had been with older men before, the report said. Centeno told police that he and the girl had sex on four occasions.

