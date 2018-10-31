15-year-old boy charged with sexual battery on young family member

YULEE, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy has admitted to sexually battering a young family member about every month since the victim was 10-11 years old, according to Nassau deputies.

The teenage boy is accused of fondling and sexually abusing the girl as recently as a month ago, according to police reports.

The victim told a school resource officer, who reported it to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The 15-year-old boy, whom News4Jax is not identifying to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with sexual battery of a family member older than 12 and younger than 18.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said the boy was taken to the Duval Juvenile Detention Facility.

