15-year-old charged with making threat against high school

CALLAHAN, Fla. - A 15-year-old West Nassau High School student is facing a felony charge after deputies said he texted a menacing photo of himself holding a firearm and warning students not to go to school the next day.

Zachary Brian Suber, from Callahan, was charged with written threats to kill and was booked into the Nassau County Jail before being taken to the juvenile detention facility in Jacksonville.

Deputies said Suber texted several other students at West Nassau High School with a picture of himself wearing a bandana covering his face and holding a revolver with the words "Don't come to school tomorrow" across the photo.

Deputies said the picture was sent Thursday evening and they got a tip about the threat Friday morning.

They contacted school authorities immediately, and deputies responded to the Suber's home. They caught up with him just before he got on the school bus.

Deputies said they found a black bandana with white skulls, similar to the one in the photo, and a BB pistol that closely resembles a .357 revolver inside Suber's home.

Suber initially told deputies he was "only joking around" when he sent the photo and had no intent of harming anyone, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper.

"Kids need to realize doing something like this isn't funny and you will get arrested if any threats are made," Leeper said in a news release. "Parents and guardians need to talk to their kids about these situations, because it is no joke and their child will be placed in handcuffs if caught. Anything that is going to be posted or reposted via social media is going to be taken very seriously by law enforcement and our schools."

