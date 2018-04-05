3 rescued from ocean after raft pulled by current

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - Three young people were rescued after their raft was pulled out in a current off an Amelia Island beach, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department's Division of Ocean Rescue.

Emergency response units were sent to American Beach Park at 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the raft had drifted about one mile off shore.

The three people on the raft, ages 12, 12 and 13, were unable to paddle back to the coastline. Their genders were not released.

With assistance from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, lifeguards helped the young people onto a boat, which took them back to shore.

The Division of Ocean Rescue encourages everyone who goes into the water to remain close to shore, and anyone who uses a raft should use one that's approved for the ocean.

"We always want to make sure when you're out there on a floatation device that you have some type of leash that's tethered to you," said Fino Murallo, deputy EMS chief.

The three stranded on the raft were returned safely and evaluated by EMS crews before reuniting with their family members.

2 rescuers stand next to raft that was caught in current

