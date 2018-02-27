FHP: 4 children, 3 adults injured after pickup slams into school bus

YULEE, Fla. - Seven people were injured, including four children, when a pickup truck slammed into a school bus on Blackmon Road Monday afternoon, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 58-year-old woman was driving a Ford F-150 truck behind the school bus about 3 p.m. when she had an unknown medical problem, blacked out and struck the rear of the bus.

The pickup truck continued out of control and struck two mailboxes and a fence before coming to a rest in bushes along the road, troopers said.

The 39-year-old woman driving the school bus was able to pull the bus over.

The driver and the 63-year-old passenger in the pickup truck both suffered serious injuries, troopers said. They were taken to UF Health in Jacksonville.

The bus driver and the four children on the bus -- a 6-year-old girl, 8-year-old girl and two 10-year-old boys -- suffered minor injuries, FHP said.

Troopers said the children were not transported to the hospital, but the bus driver was taken to UF Health North.

No charges have been filed in the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

