A 62-year-old man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash along northbound I-95, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

James R. Jeffrey of Hialeah, Florida was driving at milemarker 373 along I-95 when he struck a guard rail in a median of the highway, according to authorities.

Authorities said Jeffrey was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor.

