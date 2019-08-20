ALDI to open its first Yulee grocery store next Thursday

YULEE, Fla. - Shoppers in Yulee will soon have another place to pick up groceries. A new ALDI grocery store is opening next Thursday on State Road 200 in Yulee.

The new grocery store in Nassau County is part of ALDI's $3.4 billion investment plan to expand to 2,500 stores by the end of 2022. The company currently has more than 1,900 stores in 36 states.

ALDI officials said the Yulee store will feature an expanded refrigeration space, open ceilings, natural lighting and more.

ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 29 at 8:25 a.m., followed by a ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes Friday for a chance to win a year’s supply of produce.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about ALDI, its grocery delivery service and job opportunities in the area, go to its website.

