FHP: Woman killed in head-on crash on A1A near Nassau Sound Bridge

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - A woman died Tuesday morning in a head-on crash near the Nassau Sound Bridge, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the 47-year-old Fernandina Beach woman, whose name has not been released, was traveling southbound on State Road A1A in a Mazda when a Dodge Journey crossed into her path around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash blocked all lanes of A1A just north of the bridge, but lanes reopened at 11 a.m.

The driver in the Dodge Journey, 36-year-old Nathan Doss, was taken to UF Health with serious injuries. Investigators say charges are pending.

This was the first of two deadly wrecks on A1A Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.