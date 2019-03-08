More rangers proposed to enforce rules on Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Complaints about everything from dogs not on leashes on the beach to trash on the sand and people driving too close to the shore have prompted Fernandina Beach officials to discuss adding more beach rangers to enforce the law.

The idea is in the discussion stage, but residents are tired of people violating the rules without any consequences.

Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley is suggesting to the City Commission adding four or five additional part-time rangers and varying the hours to patrol the beach more days and hours. It would require increasing the budget for the program, currently budgeted at about $32,000 a year.

Amelia Island residents Judy and Jess Newbern said trash is their biggest complaint.

"(It) doesn’t take long to put in the trash can. That’s all we ask," Judy Newbern said.

Kent Fleming said dogs roaming free, not on a leash, is a huge problem for him. News4Jax witnessed that firsthand on Friday.

"You run the risk of having a conflict with the animals," Fleming said. "The majority of the people, particularly the residents, do a great job of policing their animals, but from time to time you see it and it really is disturbing."

Fleming says the problem is that no one’s really monitoring it.

"If you’re really going to have a rule, you really ought to have it enforced," Fleming said. "The rules ... people (follow) are the ones that are enforced."

Greg Smith's issue is with beach driving.

"About every time you come, a lot of people drive too close the water," Smith said. "Really, no need in it, but who am I to enforce the laws?

Right before Smith spoke, we watched a car digging ruts in the sand.

While discussions continued about beefing up beach patrols, anyone who sees a violation can call the Nassau County Dispatch Center at 904-225-5174.

