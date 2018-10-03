Boil water advisory issued after water main break in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Fla. - A broken water main prompted a boil water notice Wednesday for several streets in Hilliard.

The notice was issued as a precaution, but residents were advised to boil for one minute all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

Bottled water can also be used, town officials said.

The notice was issued for:

Pine Street from Lee Street to Geneva Lane

Ingham Road

Finch Drive

Raven Drive

Hawk Drive

Falcon Drive

Neachela Lane

Geneva Lane

Little Magnolia Court

South Pine Street

South Oak Street

The notice will be in effect until bacteria tests show the water is safe to use.

For more information, contact 904-845-3555.

