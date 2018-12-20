Nassau County

Boil water advisory issued for Sandpiper Loop condos

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A boil water advisory was issued for 95088 to 95100 Sandpiper Loop condominiums, off State Road A1A, until further notice, Nassau County Emergency Management said Wednesday.

According to emergency management officials, the advisory was put into effect after Nassau Amelia Utilities experienced a loss of pressure due to the replacement of a water meter.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until bacteriological samples are collected and show a negative result for coliforms. After the completion of that process, the boil water advisory will be canceled, emergency management officials said.

Residents should continue to boil water until that time. 

Those with questions can call 904-530-6030.

