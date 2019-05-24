Burn ban ordered for Nassau County; burning always banned in Jacksonville

YULEE, Fla. - No burning allowed in Nassau County until further notice. The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a burn ban Friday for the unincorporated areas of Nassau County, effectively immediately.

All outdoor burning is prohibited except if permits were issued by the Florida Forest Service. The outdoor burn ban will remain in effect until lifted by the commissioners upon the recommendations of the Nassau County fire chief.

Open, outdoor burning is never allowed in Duval County without a permit.

The Yellow Bluff Wildfire that caused the closure of Interstate 95 for several hours on Thursday and Friday started in Nassau County and has already burned more than 600 acres.

If you have any questions about the Nassau County burn ban, call Nassau Fire-Rescue headquarters at 904-530-6600.

