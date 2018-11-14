Nassau residents share concerns over new development

CALLAHAN, Fla. - During a meeting at the fairgrounds in Callahan on Tuesday night, Nassau County residents discussed how to improve its growing community.

Tammy Moses said she came to the meeting seeking answers about the Westside Regional Park being built off U.S. Highway 1, not far from her home.

"We're very concerned about the lights, the traffic, the noise that's going to come from the kids playing," Moses said.

Construction on the development is slated to begin in fall of 2019. It consists of ball fields, horse and bike riding trails and might include an amphitheater.

Dale Ramsey and his wife Sunni Jaramill also shared their concerns. They feel lights could be a nuisance.

"We live in the woods for a reason," Jaramill said. "We want to be able to see lights from the stars not the lights from the park."

Members of the Western Nassau Heritage Preservation Committee and the Department of Planning and Economic Opportunity held the meeting. They're still accepting input from the community.

To share input, email planninginfo@nassaucountyfl.com or call 904-530-6300.

