Cars stolen from Yulee dealership, deputies say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for five men who they believe broke into a Yulee car dealership and stole four vehicles, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

A man seen in a surveillance images and four others broke into the Ron Anderson dealership early Thursday morning, according to investigators.

Deputies said the men smashed a window and stole four cars.

Investigators later found the vehicles in Duval and Nassau counties.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Sheriff's Office. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

