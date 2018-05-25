Cell service concerns raised after Callahan man dies while calling 911

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - There are concerns about cellphone service in Nassau County after authorities said man recently died while calling 911.

On April 25, a man who lived in a home on Dornbush Road in Callahan called 911 for help. Instead of his emergency call going to Nassau County Sheriff's Office dispatch like it should have, it went to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office dispatch.

According to the case report, it took about 20 minutes from the time Nassau County was notified about the emergency to arrive at the home.

"The individual could not speak. All they could get was slurred speech and then he hung up. All we got were the coordinates longitude and latitude," Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper told News4Jax on Friday. "We actually had to hunt two or three houses down."

The sheriff said it's rare, but admitted problems with cell towers can sometimes route calls to Duval or Baker counties, even Camden and Charlton counties in Georgia.

"For the last three years, probably had about 400,000 calls and of those, 77 were transferred from other counties," Leeper said. "(It's a) small number, but it does occur."

The sheriff said the fix would be more cellphone towers.

"An ideal solution would be more towers so you could hit on that tower closer to where you're at," he said. "That's out of our control. We try to respond as quickly as we can when we get those calls."

News4Jax spoke with a mother who lives two houses down on Dornbush Road about the problem.

"Maybe not so much scary, but just concerning because, if I were to call 911, I would hope that my correct responders would get here as fast as they could. Just finding the correct responders wastes time," neighbor Keirgan Murphy said. "We only have cellphones, we don't have a landline. So if they were to receive a call from us, we don't know who it would be from."

She agreed that cell service is a big problem in Callahan.

"Definitely think cell towers would help, especially along Lem Turner (Road)," Murphy said. "I've lived here in Callahan my whole life and Lem Turner has always been a dead zone."

The sheriff advised Nassau County residents get a landline to ensure emergency calls go to the correct agency.

