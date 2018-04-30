Convicted felon sentenced to 8 years in prison for distributing cocaine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Fernandina Beach convicted felon was sentenced Monday to eight years and four months in federal prison for distributing cocaine, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said.

Vincent J. Jones Jr., 47, pleaded guilty in January.

According to court documents, Jones sold cocaine to a confidential informant three times in October. When law enforcement officers saw him driving and attempted to arrest him on a warrant, prosecutors said, he refused to pull over.

The officers saw him throw a bag of crack cocaine out the window before he eventually stopped the car, court documents show.

At the time of this incident, Jones already had 10 felony drug convictions.

This case was investigated by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

