Dashcam footage shows wild high-speed chase through Nassau County

YULEE, Fla. - A wild high-speed chase through Nassau County that led deputies through active construction zones and across busy highways Monday afternoon ended with the arrest of a Jacksonville man.

The episode was caught on dizzying dashcam video, which captured glimpses of the SUV narrowly missing construction workers, oncoming traffic and a deputy’s vehicle.

Joshua Tyler Spillis, 26, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, trespassing, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and marijuana possession, Nassau County jail records show.

The chase began about 1 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop near State Road 200 and Wildlight Avenue, according to an arrest report. Deputies said Spillis’ SUV sped away when a second deputy showed up.

Both deputies switched on their emergency lights and sirens during their pursuit of the SUV, which wove through service roads and construction sites at speeds reaching up to 70 mph, the report said.

At one point, a deputy trying to warn passersby was nearly struck as the SUV swerved toward his vehicle, forcing him to veer into oncoming traffic to avoid a collision, according to the report.

Despite running over stop sticks, the vehicle kept going and nearly struck another vehicle head on before ultimately coming to a stop near U.S. 17 and Jake Carlton Road, where the driver bailed out.

Spillis was detained and submitted to field sobriety tests. Even though he blew zeroes on two breath tests, deputies concluded he was impaired. A search of his vehicle found several marijuana roaches.

Nassau County jail logs show Spillis remains in custody in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Incidentally, Duval County jail records indicate he was arrested March 16 in Jacksonville for not having a driver’s license. He was released the following day after pleading no contest in that case.

