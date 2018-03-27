Deputies ask for help to find missing Nassau County woman

CALLAHAN, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a 31-year-old Nassau County woman believed to be endangered.

Amber Grace Bennie has been missing since Monday, deputies said.

She was last seen near Plantation Road in Callahan. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 140-150 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair, but her hair may be dyed a different color.

She may be wearing a gray hoodie with the University of Kentucky logo on it and dark colored sweat pants.

Anyone with information that could help deputies find Bennie or who has a way to contact her is asked to contact Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brewer at 904-548-4034.

If you want to remain anonymous and report a crime tip, call the First Coast Crime Stoppers at: 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). You can also post tips online at www.fccrimestoppers.com.

