Deputies: Fernandina Beach woman shoots boyfriend in stomach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A 50-year-old Nassau County woman shot her boyfriend in the gut Monday night at a Fernandina Beach apartment, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Nancy Elena Campbell became angry at her boyfriend, Johnny Hernandez, and shot him in the abdomen with a handgun about 8 p.m. Monday in an apartment unit on Nottingham Drive.

Hernandez was airlifted to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville with serious injuries.

Investigators found a 9mm handgun and one spent shell casing, a projectile and blood evidence from inside the residence, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Campbell was charged with attempted murder and booked into the Nassau County Jail.



