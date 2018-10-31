Deputies find source of gunfire after Yulee home hit by stray round

YULEE, Fla. - Days after a home in Yulee was struck by a stray bullet, Nassau County deputies believe they have located the source of that gunfire, authorities said Wednesday.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said deputies traced the gunfire to a property across the marsh from the Waterman’s Bluff subdivision, where the landowner acknowledged his grandchildren were doing target practice.

“He assured us that it would stop, so hopefully it will,” said Leeper. “But we emphasized the danger of them shooting out there.”

Though the sheriff said what the children were doing was legal, he warned that shooting too close to other homes could mean serious trouble, particularly if someone is injured or killed.

“They may or may not have known where their bullets were going, but they do now,” he said.

That news may provide some relief for those living in Waterman’s Bluff, where neighbors can hear birds chirping and leaves rustling. Over the weekend, they were startled to hear gunfire whistling past.

Amelia Shafer and her husband were outside on their porch Saturday when gunshots rang out. They recorded cell phone video of the episode while taking cover on their lanai.

“They come across through these trees and hit the corner of our neighbor’s home,” Shafer said. “ … We were concerned that we were going to be hurt...because we hadn’t heard them that close before.”

Once investigators determined the trajectory of that gunfire, Leeper said deputies went to a property near the end of Chester Road where they found shell casings and a bullet-riddled plastic barrel.

“Now that they know, they have been warned,” he said. “If they do it again, then we will take action.”

Shafer said she hopes that means this is the last time she has to deal with the issue.

“We are thrilled that they think they know who it is,” she said. “We just hope that those kids…that were doing the shooting, we hope that they are told and they stop.”

Neighbor Jeff Hutchman couldn’t agree more. He had some advice for anyone who's firing a gun indiscriminately outdoors.

“Do you know where the round is going to go?” he said. “Because we all live here, we have pets, there are a lot of kids and it’ll be a tragedy if somebody gets hurt.”

Anyone who hears suspicious gunfire near their home is asked to call the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 904-225-5174.

