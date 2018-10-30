Deputies increase patrols after shots fired, house hit by bullet

YULEE, Fla. - A home was struck by a bullet recently in the Waterman’s Bluff residential area of Nassau County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have received several reports of shots being fired in the woods near the area.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incidents and will be increasing patrol in these areas.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted and will also increase patrols.

Game cameras will also be installed in several areas.

Per Florida law: “Any person who recreationally discharges a firearm outdoors, including target shooting, in an area that the person knows or reasonably should know is primarily residential in nature and that has a residential density of one or more dwelling units per acre, commits a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.”

Contact the non-emergency number at 904-225-5174 to report suspicious activity.

