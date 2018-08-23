Deputies: Jacksonville hunter, 45, drowns in Callahan pond

CALLAHAN, Fla. - A Jacksonville man drowned in a Callahan pond early Thursday while rinsing off from a late-night hunting trip, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The drowning happened in a half-acre pond about 2:30 a.m. after a hog hunt near Crawford Hunting Camp on Crawford Road off U.S. 301, Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Wade Price, 46, told deputies he and Troy Dinkins, 45, jumped in the pond to clean off. Price said he got out to fetch dry clothes, but Dinkins was gone when he returned 10 minutes later

911 CALL: Man reports friend drowned in pond.

Price said he called 911 after a search found no sign of Dinkins. The Sheriff's Office dive team later found Dinkins at the bottom of the pond, which measured about 10 feet deep.

