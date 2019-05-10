Deputies: Mother arrested after leaving 2 children alone outside jail

YULEE, Fla. - When a 27-year-old Yulee woman showed up at the Nassau County jail during visiting hours to visit an inmate, she likely had no idea she would go from being a visitor to an inmate herself.

Deputies said they arrested the woman late Thursday afternoon on a charge of leaving a child older than 6 but under younger than 15 unattended. News4Jax has chosen not to name her because it is a misdemeanor charge.

According to the arrest report, a deputy was called to the detention center after staff members noticed two children left unattended in the woman's car.

The report states the car was on and so was the air conditioner, but no one was supervising the children during the 20 minutes their mother was away from the car.

According to the report, when the deputy spoke to the woman, she said she left her children in the car because she didn’t have anyone else to watch them. She also told the deputy that she was not sure if children were allowed inside the detention center.

The deputy noted in the report that because the woman failed to provide the children with proper supervision, he placed her under arrest and had her booked into the jail on $5,000 bond.

It’s unclear whether the Department of Children and Families was called or who took possession of the children while their mother was in jail.

In February, another mother was arrested at the jail after deputies said she drove to the jail intoxicated with her three children in the car.

