Deputies search for evidence in Nassau mom's disappearance

YULEE, Fla. - A day after the Nassau County Sheriff's Office named Jennifer Sybert a suspect in the disappearance and possible death of a mother of three, Sybert's former co-workers told News4Jax that the stylist was strange and difficult to work with.

Sybert and the missing mother, Joleen Cummings, who was last seen May 12, both worked at Tangles Hair Salon. Sheriff Bill Leeper said Sybert, who had been working at the salon for about a month, was the last to see Cummings.

Former co-workers of Sybert and Cummings' friends share similar opinions of Sybert, describing her as strange.

News4Jax learned Wednesday that Sybert briefly worked at a Woody's Bar-B-Q near the salon. The owner said she was fired after a week-and-a-half over an altercation with the owner's wife.

Investigators said surveillance video shows Sybert, whose real name is Kimberly Kessler, parking Cummings' SUV outside a Home Depot at 1:18 a.m. May 13. There was no sign of Cummings in the vehicle.

When investigators caught up with her, Sybert acknowledged she did not have Cummings' permission to drive her SUV, according to a copy of her arrest affidavit. She was charged with grand theft auto and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Mug shots from her arrest show visible wounds on Sybert's face and hand. Leeper said it appeared she had been living out of her car.

Flowers, stuffed animals and photos of Cummings, 34, have been placed outside the salon. Deputies were back at the business Wednesday, where doors had been sealed with red evidence tape.

Timeline May 12: Cummings leaves work at Tangles hair salon. It's the last time she was seen.

May 13: Mother’s Day and Cummings' 34th birthday. She doesn’t show up to pick up her three kids in Hilliard from her ex-husband; based on surveillance video, Sybert had parked Cummings' SUV near a Yulee Home Depot around 1:17 a.m. that morning. There's no sign of Cummings in the video.

May 14: Cummings' mother reports her missing to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies visit Cummings' salon, and when Sybert learns they're asking questions, she calls the owner to say she's leaving town.

May 15: Cummings' 2006 beige Ford Expedition is found near the Home Depot parking lot.

May 16: Investigators find Sybert in her black Kia Soul at an I-95 rest area in St. Johns County, and she's charged with stealing Cummings' car.

May 22: Sheriff announces investigators have reason to believe Cummings is "not alive," but declines to say why.

May 23: Deputies return to Tangle's Hair Salon, searching for evidence of Cummings' disappearance.

Investigators said they are looking for any information on Sybert, who was known to frequent the Fernandina Beach and Yulee areas, along with St. Johns County and Bartram Park in Jacksonville.

Anyone with information that would help investigators find Cummings or aid in the case is asked to contact the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 904-548-4005 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

