Deputies: Stray bullet pierces couple's bedroom window

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A stray bullet hit a home on Majestic Walk Boulevard in the Amelia Walk neighborhood, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, it happened Saturday afternoon.

The homeowners told deputies they were in the garage when they heard the sound of glass breaking and a loud "thud."

When the couple went into the bedroom, they found a bullet, which appeared to have come from a pistol, that had pierced their bedroom window, according to the incident report.

Investigators said they believe the bullet came from an empty lot on the other side of the neighborhood.

"People need to realize when they shoot weapons out in the wooded area to know where their bullets are going, know the background because you could certainly hurt someone or kill someone if your bullet shoots in the wrong direction," Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Deputies said were not able to find the source of the shot that was fired, but reminded people to be mindful of where they’re firing their guns.

