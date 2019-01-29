Deputies to drivers: Slow down, pay attention in construction zones

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Impatient drivers not wanting to abide by lower speed limits through construction zones on State Road 200 are ending up with either a ticket or a wreck on their record, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office says.

A $30,000 grant to the Sheriff’s Office from the Florida Department of Transportation has allowed the Sheriff’s Office to devote more officers to enforce the laws in construction zones -- in an effort to keep both drivers and workers safe.

“There are mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, daughters and sons out there constructing our roadways and making sure that you have a positive transportation experience, but we always remember they want to go home safely at the end of the day,” said Hampton Ray, spokesperson for FDOT.

During a ride-along Tuesday with the Sheriff's Office, News4Jax got a firsthand look at the potential dangers in construction areas when drivers are distracted or speed.

Deputy Dallas Palecek said many times people speed through the zones because they aren’t paying attention -- like one man Tuesday who was on the phone when he was caught zipping through a construction zone.

“People are human and they want to get somewhere in a hurry, so they get frustrated,” Palecek said. “When they get frustrated. they start changing lanes and speeding. They're not paying attention to what they should be paying attention to in the car.”

Palecek said most days he gives more warnings than tickets.

“It’s a misconception that we’re out here to just ruin somebody’s day,” he said. “We’re out here to save your day.”

Since receiving the FDOT grant in December, the Sheriff's Office has made almost 400 traffic stops, giving about half the drivers a warning and the other half a ticket. Most citations were for speeding.

FDOT officials said they are glad to see the grant money being used to make a safer environment.

The traffic enforcement effort by the Sheriff’s Office on State Road 200 is ongoing, and deputies remind all drivers to slow down through construction zones – or be prepared to face the consequences.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.