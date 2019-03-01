Deputies: Visit to Yulee home leads to shot-fired incident, man's arrest

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Nassau County deputies said what began as a visit to drop off headphones and pick up medicine turned into gun violence that came close to striking the victim in the head.

Thomas Lee Bachman, 34, of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after deputies said he fired at a man he had been in an argument with.

According to an arrest report, the victim told deputies, “It felt as if the bullet whizzed past his head.” The victim went on to tell deputies he feared for his life.

Investigators said the incident began when Bachman arrived at a home in Yulee on Claxton Road to drop off headphones to his wife and pick up medicine for the couple’s son. His wife was staying at the victim’s home, the report states.

For some reason, Bachman and the victim got into an argument. Bachman was still inside his car when deputies said he pulled out a gun. The report states that his wife saw him grab the gun so she slammed the car door as he opened it. The report also states that Bachman still managed to fire a single shot in the direction of the victim before driving off.

While a deputy was responding to the shot-fired call, he received information that Bachman was driving a dark blue Ford Edge along northbound Highway 17 and was possibly trying to get back to his home in Georgia. The report states that the deputy spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the deputy said that Bachman exited his car and said, “I already know why you’re here.” Bachman was then taken into custody. When his vehicle was searched, deputies said that they found a Taurus .357 sitting on top of the center console.

Investigators were able to file a charge against Bachman after speaking to his wife, the victim and an eyewitness.

There was a thorough search of the area where the bullet was allegedly fired, but the search turned up negative results.

