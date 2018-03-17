Deputies: Yulee woman arrested after posting school threat on Facebook

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was arrested Friday after posting a threat on Facebook aimed at Yulee Elementary School, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

Christina Maddox, 33, is charged with written threats to kill.

According to her arrest report, Maddox on Thursday posted a threat on Facebook, saying, "They have teaching planning day tomorrow and I'll def be there going to blow everyone up."

As she was being arrested the next day, deputies said she told them that the post was taken out of context and she meant she was going to go to the school to talk with school employees. She told deputies that she had no intentions of hurting anyone, according to the arrest report.

Maddox was booked into the Nassau County Jail.

