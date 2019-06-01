Dog finds foster home after being shot in face

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Banjo Boy, the dog who was found with a bullet lodged in his face, has found a caretaker after he was fostered out by Nassau County Animal Services.

Ashley Spicer shared the above photo of the animal's caretaker, who was not identified.

The dog was picked up from the Bryceville area, but animal control workers didn't know the bullet was lodged in Banjo Boy's face until he was taken to a veterinarian.

The bullet was found three weeks after the Banjo Boy was brought to a shelter, and it's unclear how long it had been there. The dog suffered nerve damage and still has bullet fragments in his face.

The 3-year-old dog is part of Animal Services' Have-a-Heart to Save-a-Heart foster program.

