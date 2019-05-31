Dog ready to find a 'furever' family after being shot in face

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Nassau County Animal Services is fostering out a dog who was shot in the face.

Animal control doesn’t know how this happened or who pulled the trigger, but it says the dog is recovering and is ready to find a forever family.

The white dog-colored dog with some black spots named Banjo Boy was picked up from the Bryceville area, but animal control didn’t know there was a bullet lodged in his face until he was taken to a veterinarian.

Martin Pruitt was the animal control officer who brought Banjo Boy into the shelter on May 8.

“We noticed he had a little abscess on his side of his face. We put him on antibiotic’s and sent him to get looked at and they found the bullet in the side of his jaw,” Pruitt said.

That bullet was found three weeks after he was first brought in to the shelter, and it's unclear how long it has been there. As far as who shot him, Pruitt says they will probably never find out.

“I love just being their voice. They can’t talk. I need us to be able to talk for them and make sure that they’re treated right," Pruitt explained. "I’m looking around trying to talk to random people to see if anybody says, 'Hey, I heard a gunshot this day, but it’s a needle in a haystack. It really is."

Banjo Boy is doing great, but suffered nerve damage and still has bullet fragments in his face.

“He will have a head tilt for the rest of his life. Like the tech here says, adds character," Pruitt said. "He’s just a sweet boy. That’s his temperament right there.”

Banjo Boy is about 3 years old. Despite all he has been through, he loves people and he does well with other dogs. He has three “siblings” at the shelter, also available for adoption, that were brought in with him.

Banjo Boy tested positive for heartworm, but Pruitt is hoping someone with a big heart takes him into their home.

“He’s amazing. He loves kids. He gets along with other dogs,” Pruitt said. "He's awesome."

Banjo Boy is a part of Animal Services Have-a-Heart to Save-a-Heart foster program.

To foster Banjo Boy, you can find him from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at an adoption event at the Petco in Yulee.

If you decide to foster a dog, like Banjo Boy who has heartworm, animal services supplies the heartworm medication and other medical costs.

Nassau Animal Service says once a dog is heartworm-free, should you choose to adopt, the adoption fee is waived.

