NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Found living in deplorable conditions, 21 dogs are on the mend in Nassau County.

Paw Paws Pet Rescue is working to evaluate the dogs. They were found in an old, cluttered and filthy home.

The pet rescue organization will partner the Dalmatian Rescue of South Florida. They hope to have foster homes for the dogs by the end of the week.

