FHP: Driver flees traffic stop, drags Nassau County deputy

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A driver who was pulled over for a traffic stop fled from a deputy, dragging him along for a short distance, troopers said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said Deputy G. Holton was dragged by the driver of a Hyundai. He was not injured.

Holton quickly got into his marked police vehicle and pursued the suspect on Fletcher Avenue, and Deputy W. Quick began to assist Holton in a marked vehicle, as well, the FHP said.

Officials said the suspect made an abrupt turn through the A1A Express parking lot, where Deborah Westhouse,62, was standing on the shoulder and began flagging down the deputies.

Both deputies reported that they attempted to stop to avoid crashing or hitting the Westhouse, but Holton’s vehicle crashed into the left side of Quick's, then crossed the southbound lane and struck Westhouse's vehicle which was stopped on the side of the road.

Westhouse had minor injuries as a result, FHP said. It's unclear what happened to the driver of the Hyundai.

